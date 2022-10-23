Philadelphia Phillies One Win Away From First World Series Trip Since 2009

With their 10-6 victory over the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Phillies are just won win away from their first trip to the World Series since 2009.

The Phillies last played in the World Series 13 years ago, falling to the New York Yankees in six games. One year before that, the Phillies won their second-ever World Series title, and their first since 1980.

The Phillies took a step backwards each year after winning in 2008. In 2009, they reached the World Series, but failed to win. In 2010, they reached the NLCS, but fell to the San Francisco Giants. In 2011, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series in five games. In 2012, they failed to make the playoffs, beginning an eleven-year playoff drought.

Now, the Phillies are back. Just under three weeks ago, they clinched their first postseason trip since 2011.

Two weeks ago, they won their first playoff series since 2010.

Last week, they clinched their first NLCS trip since 2010.

Now, they are one win away from returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The Phillies lead the NLCS 3-1. Game five will be played Sunday in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies can clinch a National League pennant in front of their own fans. Maybe Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will even be there too.

If the Phillies are unable to clinch Sunday, game six and game seven, if necessary, will be played at Petco Park in San Diego.

Last week on the Jack Vita Show, wife to 2008 World Series champion Kyle Kendrick, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, weighed in on the Phillies 2022 season and reflected on memories from the Phillies' golden years, when they won five straight National League East division titles between 2007 and 2011.

