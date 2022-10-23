WATCH: Phillies Great Ryan Howard Throws First Pitch Before NLCS Game 4

The stars were out in Philadelphia for game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park Saturday night.

One night after Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made an appearance at the Phillies' playoff game and hugged the Phillie Phanatic, former Villanova head coach Jay Wright and movie star Miles Teller were spotted at the Phillies game Saturday.

But it was the 2008 World Series champion and 2006 National League MVP Ryan Howard that would throw out the ceremonial first pitch, kicking off the festivities Saturday night.

Howard was greeted by a number of loud cheers as the crowd erupted to see the Phillies hero return to Citizens Bank Park. He threw out the first pitch to the Phillie Phanatic, and received more cheers as he walked off the field.

The Phillies would go on to beat the San Diego Padres 10-6, coming back from an early 4-0 deficit in the first inning, as neither team's starting pitcher would make it out of the first inning, something that hadn't happened in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series.

With their victory Saturday, the Phillies are just one win away from their first World Series trip since 2009, when Howard was the team's first baseman.

Howard finished third in National League MVP voting in 2009, batting .279 with a league-leading 141 RBI, to go with 45 home runs and a .360 on base percentage, .931 OPS and 141 OPS+.

One year earlier, Howard finished second in NL MVP voting to St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols, as the Phillies would go on to win their second-ever World Series title, and their first since 1980.

Last week on the Jack Vita Show, wife to 2008 World Series champion Kyle Kendrick, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, weighed in on the Phillies 2022 season and reflected on memories from the Phillies' golden years, when they won five straight National League East division titles between 2007 and 2011.

