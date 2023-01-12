Jesse Winker May be Poised for Bounce-Back in First Season with Brewers

After playing his first five Major League seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, outfielder Jesse Winker experienced his worst statistical season in 2022, as a member of the Seattle Mariners. Winker could be a prime candidate for a bounce-back season in 2023, in his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers, Jack Vita writes.

After breaking out in 2021 and earning his first trip to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Jesse Winker experienced the worst statistical season as a member of the Seattle Mariners in 2022.

Winker went from one of baseball's most hitter-friendly ballparks — the Great American Ballpark — to one of the sport's least hitter-friendly — T-Mobile Park — when he was traded to the Mariners, along with Eugenio Suarez, from the Cincinnati Reds last spring.

In his first five Major League seasons, Winker slashed a highly impressive .288/.385/.888. In his lone season in Seattle, Winker posted a career low in Batting Average (.219), On Base Percentage (.344) and OPS (.688). At one point, he even lost his cool and flipped Los Angeles Angels fans the bird at Angel Stadium, as he exited the field following an altercation. It was indeed, a season to forget for Winker.

Winker never looked comfortable in Seattle. Last month, Winker was shipped back to the Midwest, along with Abraham Toro, in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for second baseman Kolten Wong.

Now back in the National League Central, playing against familiar faces, Winker is a prime candidate for a bounce-back season in 2023.

Winker is entering the final year of his contract, before he hits free agency. If he can return to form, he could see a handsome payday next winter. The Brewers acquired an All-Star caliber player at his lowest value, and could be rewarded for the transaction this season.

