John Stearns, Former Mets All-Star Catcher, Dies at 71

Former Mets catcher John Stearns died late Thursday night at his home in Denver, Colorado, the team announced. He was 71.

The Phillies picked Stearns with the second overall selection in the 1973 MLB Draft, but he played just one game for Philadelphia in 1974 before the Mets acquired him in a six-player deal. That trade sent pitcher Tug McGraw to the Phillies.

Stearns spent 10 years with the Mets from 1975-1984, earning four All-Star nods. He hit .259 with 46 home runs, 312 RBI and 91 stolen bases for his career.

Stearns, who had prostate cancer, attended the Mets' Old Timers Day on Aug. 27, the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994. The event gave Stearns one last chance to wear his uniform, reconnect with teammates, and appear before Mets fans. He even got a few swings in.

"No one played the game with more spirit or determination than John Stearns," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. He literally willed himself to attend Old Timers’ Day last month so he could visit friends and old teammates. Despite his illness, he even managed to step into the batting cage to take a few swings. His nickname, ‘Bad Dude’ couldn’t have been more appropriate. A four-time All Star, John was one of the most complete catchers in Mets history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Stearns retired in 1986 before going on to coach with the Yankees, Orioles and Mets. He also held various positions with the Brewers, Blue Jays, Reds Nationals and Mariners.

“I’m so glad we had a chance to talk at Citi Field a few weeks ago," said Joe Torre, who played with and managed Stearns. "No one played the game harder than John. He never came to the park in a bad mood. All he wanted to do was win. To be a four-time All-Star is something special.”