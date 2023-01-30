Kansas City Royals' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Re-Signing Zack Greinke

The Kansas City Royals are bringing back 2009 American League Cy Young and six-time All-Star Zack Greinke. Greinke re-signs with the club that drafted him on a one-year deal. After re-signing Greinke, here's a look at the Royals' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

After 12 years away from the organization, Greinke returned to the Royals last March. At the age of 38, he put together a very good 2022 season, logging a 3.68 ERA and 111 ERA+ over 137 innings pitched and 26 starts.

Greinke rejoins a rotation that includes Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, Jonathan Heasley, and newly signed Jordan Lyles. Lyles, 32, signed a two-year contract to join the Royals last month, after pitching his first 12 Major League seasons for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Royals, as of Jan. 30, featuring 2022 statistics:

1) Brady Singer: 10-5, 3.23 ERA, 24 starts, 153.1 IP, 1.14 WHIP, 4.29 SO/W, 127 ERA+

2) Zack Greinke: 4-9, 3.68 ERA, 26 starts, 137 IP, 1.34 WHIP, 2.70 SO/W, 111 ERA+

3) Jordan Lyles: 12-11, 4.42 ERA, 32 starts, 179 IP, 1.39 WHIP, 2.77 SO/W, 91 ERA+

4) Daniel Lynch: 4-13, 5.13 ERA, 27 starts, 131.2 IP, 1.57 WHIP, 2.35 SO/W, 80 ERA+

5) Kris Bubic: 3-13, 5.58 ERA, 27 starts, 129 IP, 1.70 WHIP, 1.75 SO/W, 73 ERA+

6) Jonathan Heasley: 4-10, 5.28 ERA, 21 starts, 104 IP, 1.49 WHIP, 1.49 SO/W, 78 ERA+

