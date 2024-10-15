Kansas City Royals Leadership Says Team Needs to Improve on This Specific Area in 2025
The Kansas City Royals put together an excellent season in 2024 before being eliminated in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees.
After winning just 56 games in 2023, the Royals went out and added starting pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha in addition to position players like Adam Frazier, Hunter Renfroe and Garrett Hampson. They also got an MVP-caliber season from Bobb Witt Jr. en route to winning 86 games and earning the second wild card spot.
They beat the Baltimore Orioles in the wild card round before bowing out against the Yankees in four games.
Speaking at the team's end of-season press conference, general manager J.J. Picollo said the team will be looking to improve its production from the leadoff spot.
MLBTradeRumors transcribed his quotes and provided a little background information:
“that leadoff spot, we were circulating guys all year long, trying to find the right person….Every lineup, and the better lineups that we faced, they’re deep,” Picollo said. “The more you can push guys down, the better our lineup will be. You start with a leadoff man, and then you try to find somebody in the middle of the lineup, as well. The deeper you get, the more explosive you can be as an offense...”
Maikel Garcia had the majority of at-bats out of the leadoff spot and his strong third base defense kept him in the lineup, but he hit only .231/.281/.332 over 626 PA. Garcia’s 69 wRC+ was the lowest of any qualified hitter in baseball this season.
Picollo is right: The Royals lineup needs to get deeper. Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino are excellent but the group could utilize more production across the board.
Kansas City is certainly an exciting team with a bright future, but they'll need a second consecutive solid offseason if they want to continue to recognize their full potential. They finished second in the American League Central this year, but both the Tigers and Twins still boast strong rosters that will make a repeat performance a difficult one.
