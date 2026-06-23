Kyle Schwarber, Byron Buxton, and MLB's Wild Home Run Race to Come

There have been a lot of homers hit so far this season across Major League Baseball.

Of course, you're always going to see homers. But right now, it's a good time around the league with plenty of action. It's June 23 and there are already nine players with 20 or more homers on the season: Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies (29), Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins (25), Yordan Álvarez of the Houston Astros (25), Ben Rice of the New York Yankees (22), Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies (21), Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (20), Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox (20), Colson Montgomery of the White Sox (20), and James Wood of the Washington Nationals (20).

Of the group, five out of the nine are 27 years old or younger: Ben Rice (27 years old), Hunter Goodman (26 years old), Munetaka Murakami (26 years old), Colson Montgomery (24 years old), and James Wood (23 years old). This is very positive for the game in general. We're seeing long-term superstars, like Schwarber and Buxton tear the cover off the ball, but we're also seeing the next generation of stars show what they can do as well.

If these guys can keep up this level of play throughout the rest of the 2026 season, we're going to have a fun homer race on our hands. Let's take a look at where each of these nine players stands and their current projected total.

Kyle Schwarber

Jun 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Current Total: 29

Games Played: 75

Games Missed: 3

Projected Total: 61.48 across 159 games.

Byron Buxton

Jun 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Current Total: 25

Games Played: 68

Games Missed: 12

Projected Total: 55.14 across 150 games.

Yordan Álvarez

Jun 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) walks in the dugout before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Current Total: 25

Games Played: 79

Games Missed: 1

Projected Total: 50.94 across 161 games.

Ben Rice

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Current Total: 22

Games Played: 72

Games Missed: 5

Projected Total: 47.97 across 157 games.

Hunter Goodman

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) gestures after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Current Total: 21

Games Played: 73

Games Missed: 6

Projected Total: 44.87 across 156 games.

Matt Olson

Jun 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a single during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Current Total: 20

Games Played: 77

Games Missed: 0

Projected Total: 42.07 across 162 games.

Munetaka Murakami

May 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox injured Munetaka Murakami looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Current Total: 20

Games Played: 57

Games Missed: 20

Projected Total: 49.82 across 142 games. It's important to note that this is a snapshot and would be the case if he was set to come off the Injured List. Unfortunately, he's still on it and it's unclear when he will return.

Colson Montgomery

Jun 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) gestures after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Current Total: 20

Games Played: 74

Games Missed: 3

Projected Total: 42.97 across 159 games.

James Wood

Jun 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder James Wood (29) hits a sacrifice fly to drive in a run during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Current Total: 20

Games Played: 79

Games Missed: o

Projected Total: 41.01 across 162 games.