Kyle Schwarber, Byron Buxton, and MLB's Wild Home Run Race to Come
There have been a lot of homers hit so far this season across Major League Baseball.
Of course, you're always going to see homers. But right now, it's a good time around the league with plenty of action. It's June 23 and there are already nine players with 20 or more homers on the season: Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies (29), Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins (25), Yordan Álvarez of the Houston Astros (25), Ben Rice of the New York Yankees (22), Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies (21), Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (20), Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox (20), Colson Montgomery of the White Sox (20), and James Wood of the Washington Nationals (20).
Of the group, five out of the nine are 27 years old or younger: Ben Rice (27 years old), Hunter Goodman (26 years old), Munetaka Murakami (26 years old), Colson Montgomery (24 years old), and James Wood (23 years old). This is very positive for the game in general. We're seeing long-term superstars, like Schwarber and Buxton tear the cover off the ball, but we're also seeing the next generation of stars show what they can do as well.
If these guys can keep up this level of play throughout the rest of the 2026 season, we're going to have a fun homer race on our hands. Let's take a look at where each of these nine players stands and their current projected total.
Kyle Schwarber
Current Total: 29
Games Played: 75
Games Missed: 3
Projected Total: 61.48 across 159 games.
Byron Buxton
Current Total: 25
Games Played: 68
Games Missed: 12
Projected Total: 55.14 across 150 games.
Yordan Álvarez
Current Total: 25
Games Played: 79
Games Missed: 1
Projected Total: 50.94 across 161 games.
Ben Rice
Current Total: 22
Games Played: 72
Games Missed: 5
Projected Total: 47.97 across 157 games.
Hunter Goodman
Current Total: 21
Games Played: 73
Games Missed: 6
Projected Total: 44.87 across 156 games.
Matt Olson
Current Total: 20
Games Played: 77
Games Missed: 0
Projected Total: 42.07 across 162 games.
Munetaka Murakami
Current Total: 20
Games Played: 57
Games Missed: 20
Projected Total: 49.82 across 142 games. It's important to note that this is a snapshot and would be the case if he was set to come off the Injured List. Unfortunately, he's still on it and it's unclear when he will return.
Colson Montgomery
Current Total: 20
Games Played: 74
Games Missed: 3
Projected Total: 42.97 across 159 games.
James Wood
Current Total: 20
Games Played: 79
Games Missed: o
Projected Total: 41.01 across 162 games.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com