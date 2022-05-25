VIDEO: Astros' Kyle Tucker Hits Three-Run Home Run in 7-3 Win Over Guardians

Over the last three weeks or so, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has struggled at the plate mightily.

In his last 15 games, Tucker is slashing .226/.339/.509 and in his last seven games, the left-handed slugger is hitting just .174 with a sub-.550 OPS.

Despite it being a recent struggle for him, Tucker seemingly righted the ship in a positive direction on Tuesday night, hitting his eighth home run of the season in a 7-3 win for the Astros over the Cleveland Guardians.

Surprisingly, coming into Tuesday's game, Tucker had yet to hit a home run at home and in his career, just 21 of his now 51 career home runs have been hit at Minute Maid Park.

Luckily, he used the home-field advantage to his advantage, hitting a 410-foot shot with an exit velocity of 104.5 MPH, the third-hardest hit ball in play in the game.

Tucker had two of the three hardest-hit balls on the night, hitting a 106.1 MPH lineout in the eighth inning.

The 410-foot blast was his fourth home run of 410 feet or more this season, which is a good sign.

As for the Astros, they were not only helped by Tucker's home run, but had a great pitching performance from starter Framber Valdez to pick them up.

Valdez threw seven innings of three-run, seven-hit baseball, striking out four Cleveland batters. The biggest blow from the Guardians was a solo home run from Jose Ramirez, his 11th of the year.

The win improved the Astros to 28-16 on the year and since the start of the 2021 season, Houston is now 7-3 against Cleveland.