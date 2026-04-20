Orioles vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

The 2026 season has gotten off to a rough start for the Kansas City Royals, as they’ve dropped seven games in a row and are in last place in the AL Central heading into Monday’s series opener with the Baltimore Orioles.

The O’s are in third place in the AL East, sitting at 10-12 with a minus-seven run differential.

On Monday, Baltimore is a road favorite with righty Kyle Bradish (5.49 ERA) on the mound for the fifth time in the 2026 season. He’ll face Seth Lugo (1.48 ERA), who has been one of the lone bright spots for a Royals team that looks nothing like the team that made the playoffs in the 2024 campaign.

I’m eyeing Lugo as a player prop target in this matchup, and there’s also one way that I’d bet on this game based on the starting pitching matchup.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Monday’s series opener.

Orioles vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+135)

Royals +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Orioles: -118

Royals: -102

Total

9 (OVer -105/Under -115)

Orioles vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.49 ERA)

Kansas City: Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.48 ERA)

Orioles vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Orioles record: 10-12

Royals record: 7-15

Orioles vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Seth Lugo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Seth Lugo ranks in just the 51st percentile in strikeout percentage and the 24th percentile in whiff percentage, yet he has at least seven strikeouts in two of his four outings in 2026.

Now, Lugo takes on a Baltimore team that is 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.55) on Monday night.

I love this line for Lugo, especially since he’s worked into the seventh inning in three of his four starts. The Royals righty isn’t an elite strikeout pitcher, but this prop is set low enough to take a shot on him. Baltimore is averaging 13.0 K’s per game over its last three games and 10.6 K’s per game on the road in 2026.

Orioles vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

Kansas City has really struggled in recent weeks, but I’m buying it in the early innings on Monday, something I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting :

The Kansas City Royals have lost seven games in a row, and they’re in last place in the AL Central heading into Monday’s series opener with the Baltimore Orioles.

The O’s (minus-26 run differential) are in fourth in the AL East, and they’ve struggled on the road (2-7) so far in 2026. So, could Kansas City be undervalued at home, where it is 5-5 through 10 games?

I’m buying the Royals in this matchup with righty Seth Lugo on the mound. Lugo enters this start with a 1.48 ERA, allowing just 18 hits and four earned runs across four starts (24.1 innings pitched). I’m only taking the Royals in the first five frames in this game since their bullpen has the worst ERA in MLB (6.18) so far this season.

Lugo has thrown at least five innings in every start, working into the seventh inning on three occasions in 2026. So, that gives us a pretty good cushion before the Royals’ bullpen takes over.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bradish (5.49 ERA) is on the mound for the O’s. He may be a little unlucky this season – his expected ERA is all the way down at 3.06 – but Bradish has given up three or more runs in every start, allowing 22 hits and 10 walks in 19.2 innings of work.

Kansas City’s offense has been shaky this season, ranking 28th in OPS and 27th in batting average, but I trust Lugo to keep the O’s (20th in OPS, 19th in batting average) in check in the early innings.

The Royals are worth a look at home, where they’ve been a far better team so far in 2026.

Pick: Royals First 5 Inning Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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