'Let's Go Yankees' Chant Breaks Out as Aaron Judge Attends Drake Concert

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge received a warm welcome over the weekend, when he appeared at Drake's concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge received a warm welcome over the weekend, when he appeared at Drake's concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.

As concert goers spotted Judge at the show, a 'Let's go Yankees' chant broke out and captured the crowd.

It appears that Judge, age 30, will be a New York Yankee for life. Last month, after receiving offers from the San Francisco Giants while testing the free agent market, the four-time American League All-Star signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to return to the Yankees.

Judge is coming off a historic 2022 season, in which he set a new American League record of 62 home runs, surpassing Roger Maris' longstanding record. Judge also led the AL in RBI (131), walks (111), On Base Percentage (.425), Slugging Percentage (.686), OPS (1.111), OPS+ (211), Total Bases (391) and Wins Above Replacement (10.6). Judge finished second in Batting Average (.311) to Luis Arraez (.316), coming close to claiming baseball's second Triple Crown since 1967.

In 2022, the New York Yankees won 99 games and their second American League East title since 2012. They defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series in five games, but were swept out of the playoffs, falling to the Houston Astros in the ALCS in four games.

The Yankees improved their pitching rotation this winter, signing free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.