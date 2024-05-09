Los Angeles Angels Acquire Infielder Luis Guillorme in Trade With Atlanta Braves
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired infielder Luis Guillorme in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, the teams announced Thursday morning.
In exchange, the Angels are sending either a player to be named later or cash considerations back to the Braves. To free up space on their 40-man roster, Los Angeles moved Anthony Rendon to the 60-day injured list.
Guillorme had appeared in nine games for Atlanta this season. He was hitting .150 with a .440 OPS and -0.3 WAR, and he had logged just one at-bat since April 25.
The Braves signed Guillorme to a one-year, $1.1 million contract in January.
Guillorme spent the previous six seasons with the New York Mets. Between 2020 and 2022, Guillorme hit .278 with a .711 OPS and 2.7 WAR in 200 games.
The Braves were unable to get that kind of production out of Guillorme in the early goings this season, but he did provide steady defense off the bench. Still, Atlanta was ready to move off the 29-year-old.
Guillorme will now join a Los Angeles infield that is currently without Rendon, Miguel Sano and Michael Stefanic, all of whom are on the injured list. Brandon Drury and Luis Rengifo, meanwhile, are day-to-day.
Guillorme has primarily played second base over the past few seasons, but he also has plenty of experience at both third base and shortstop. His versatility in the field makes him valuable to a team like Los Angeles facing multiple injuries, even if his bat doesn't provide much.
The Angels open up a four-game home series with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. It remains to be seen if Guillorme will earn any starts or at-bats right away at the major league level.
