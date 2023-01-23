Los Angeles Angels are Not For Sale, Arte Moreno Announces

After announcing that he would explore selling the Los Angeles Angels, owner Arte Moreno has had a change of heart. The Angels announced via Twitter Monday afternoon that the club is not for sale. Moreno released a statement.

"During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience," Moreno's statement reads. "This offseason we committed to a franchise record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels Baseball.

"We are grateful to Galatioto Sports Partners for their outstanding efforts throughout the process that allowed us to meet with a number of highly qualified individuals and groups who expressed strong interest in the Club. However, as discussions advanced and began to crystallize, we realized our hearts remain with the Angels, and we are not ready to part ways with the fans, players, and our employees."

The Angels have not posted a winning record since 2014, which is also the last season that the club made the playoffs. The Angels currently have the longest active postseason drought among American League teams.

Moreno's announcement comes at a time as some are beginning to speculate about the future of designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is approaching the final year of his contract, and is expected to be pursued by a number of teams next winter, when he hits free agency. Ohtani will be a free agent, unless the Angels are able to sign him to an extension before then. Some believe that the Angels should trade Ohtani, if they are unable to agree to an extension with the 2021 American League MVP.

