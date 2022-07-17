Huge News About Mike Trout On Sunday

On Sunday, news came out that Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout will not play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Due to the open roster spot the MLB has announced that Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France has been named an All-Star.

MLB: "Ty France is headed to the #AllStarGame! He replaces Mike Trout on the AL roster. OF Byron Buxton has been moved into the starting lineup."

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will also be replacing Trout in the starting lineup for the American League.

Trout did not play in Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a back injury.

Angels PR: "Mike Trout has been scratched from tonight’s lineup due to upper back spasms."

The back injury is why he is not playing in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Trout is in the 12th season of his MLB career, and he has been with the Angels for all 12 seasons.

He had been a top prospect, and was a rookie at 19-years-old.

The three-time MVP has lived up to the hype, because he is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of baseball.

At just 30-years-old, he is already a ten-time MLB All-Star and only didn't make it in two seasons (one of them being his rookie year).

One of the only things that Trout has yet to accomplish is postseason success.

The only time that he has been to the playoffs was in 2014 when the Kansas City Royals swept the Angels 3-0.