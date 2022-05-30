Skip to main content
VIDEO: Angels' Shohei Ohtani Hits Two Home Runs in Wild 11-10 Loss v. Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had a multi-home run game in a back-and-forth game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Ohtani now has 11 homers on the season.

There is something that all baseball fans can agree upon, and it's that any highlights of Shohei Ohtani are welcomed with open arms and are must-watch material.

Such was the case on Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays finished up a weekend set.

Ohtani hit in the two hole for the Angels, and didn't disappoint in what became one of the wildest games of the season.

He was batting just .242 coming into the game, still providing the power, but not nearly the consistency of 2021, though he hit just .257 a year ago. 

In his first two seasons, Ohtani hit right around .285 and that's most definitely an achievable goal for him. The first inning on Sunday helped big time to work to that point as Ohtani hit his 10th homer of the season, a solo shot into right field.

The homer solidified his fourth season with double-digit home runs since coming over from Japan in 2018, and he's still got a ways to go in 2022.

That 413-foot blast was just the appetizer for the main course in the third inning. At that point, the Blue Jays had put up a four-spot in the top of the inning and were winning 6-2.

Ohtani came up with a runner on and no outs, and like a few days ago, he sent a souvenir toward the rock pile and massive berm above the center field fence.

While his first homer traveled 413 feet, this one joined the 425+ foot club, something Ohtani has done 23 times since the start of the 2021 season.

Despite a 2-for-3 day from Ohtani with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored, along with big days from Taylor Ward and Max Stassi, the Jays offense, led by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Raimel Tapia, couldn't be contained.

Toronto scored five runs in the seventh and eighth innings combined for the comeback victory. 

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, that also capped off a four-game sweep for the Blue Jays in Toronto as the Angels' current losing streak has been extended to five games.

Things don't get much easier coming up this week as the Angels travel to the Bronx to take on the league-leading New York Yankees.

