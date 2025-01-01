Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Yankees' Aaron Judge Had Most-Viewed StatMuse Pages of 2024
Two players defined the 2024 MLB season more than anyone else: Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.
Ohtani, who earned MVP honors for the third time, helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series. Judge won his second AL MVP and guided the New York Yankees to the American League pennant.
Both superstar sluggers broke records, seemingly multiple times a week, so it makes sense that they were two of the most popular players in baseball.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Judge had the most-viewed individual StatMuse MLB page of the calendar year. Ohtani, meanwhile, came in second.
Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz and Barry Bonds finished No. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
While StatMuse isn't quite as universal as Baseball Reference, its allows for much easier access to specific records, exclusive groups and overlapping statistics.
Judge hit .322 with 58 home runs, 144 RBI, 133 walks, an 1.159 OPS and 10.8 WAR across 158 games this season. He led MLB in all those categories except batting average, finishing 10 points behind Bobby Witt Jr. for the AL batting title – and thus, the Triple Crown as well.
As for Ohtani, he hit .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, 59 stolen bases, a 1.036 OPS and a 9.2 WAR, and that's without playing a single inning in the field. He notched the first 50-50 season in league history, all en route to his first World Series ring.
Heading into 2025, it remains to be seen if Judge and Ohtani will post record-breaking numbers again. But as two of the game's highest-paid stars, they are sure to be among StatMuse's most-searched MLB players for a long time.
