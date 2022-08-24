Dodgers P Walker Buehler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Putting 2023 Season In Jeopardy

Skip to main content
Second Tommy John Surgery Jeopardizes Walker Buehler's 2023 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers already knew that they weren't getting Walker Buehler back this season. Now there's a chance he doesn't return to the team until 2024.

Walker Buehler already knew that he wasn't going to play again in 2022. Now the Dodgers pitcher is at risk of missing the entire 2023 season as well.

Los Angeles announced Tuesday that the right-hander underwent successful ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery, in addition to a flexor tendon repair. Both of Buehler's procedures were performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second time the 28-year-old Buehler has had Tommy John surgery in his career. Recovering from a second surgery typically takes more time than the first one, which means there's a real chance Buehler doesn't return until 2024.

“I don’t know. I just know today went well," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said of Buehler's 2023 prospects, per Dodger Blue's Matthew Moreno. "As we get into the rehab progression and he picks up a ball, we’ll have a better sense.”

The Dodgers announced on Aug. 15 that Buehler was going to undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Aug. 23, though the team did not say that the two-time All-Star would need UCL reconstruction at the time. Buehler last pitched on June 10, when he felt discomfort during a start against the San Francisco Giants. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 flexor strain.

Los Angeles originally hoped that Buehler would miss three months, but that scenario was quickly dashed. Buehler landed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 and was transferred to the 60-day I.L. 10 days later. ElAttrache removed a bone spur from Buehler's elbow on June 13, a surgery that was originally scheduled for the offseason. The surgery was pushed up once Buehler hit the I.L. and didn't impact the pitcher's timeline.

A top-five Cy Young finisher in 2021, Buehler's 2022 stats were not up to his standards before his season came to a premature end. The World Series champ recorded a 4.02 ERA over 12 starts and 65 innings, adding 58 strikeouts and 17 walks.

