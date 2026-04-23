Lucas Giolito Signing Leads 3 Most Impactful Roster Moves Around MLB

Sometimes, there come a day in Major League Baseball where you think to yourself, "Wow, it feels like a lot is happening right now."

We're not talking about on-field occurrences, though the action last night was fairly eventful in its own right. We're talking about roster moves, which encapsulates signings, cuts, demotions/promotions, and injured list management.

To illustrate the point that Wednesday and Thursday has been a hectic 24-hour period, let's count down the three most impactful moves we've seen in that time frame.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

1. Lucas Giolito signs with San Diego Padres

As we'll discuss in a moment, a lot of other teams saw major developments in the last 24 hours. But only one team added a former All-Star starting pitcher who put up a 10-4 record and 3.41 ERA last season.

Giolito, who turns 32 in July and is only guaranteed $3 million for the rest of the season, has a lot to prove for the next five months or so. And he's headed to a great ballpark for fly ball prone pitchers that worked wonders for another former Boston Red Sox starter, Nick Pivetta, in year one as a Padre.

2. Texas Rangers place OF Wyatt Langford on 10-day injured list

Apr 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) scores from second base during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For the Texas Rangers, it's been a so-so start to the season in a wide-open American League. At the conclusion of play on Wednesday, they were 12-12. And they can ill-afford to lose Langford for any extended stretch.

Langford told MLB.com's Kennedi Langford on Wednesday that he's hopeful his Grade 1 flexor strain in his throwing forearm will only keep him out around the minimum of 10 days. But even for position players, forearm and elbow injuries are reason to be concerned, because it's never far removed from the spectre of Tommy John surgery.

Honorable mention here to Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who also went on the 10-day IL with back spasms.

3. New York Mets activate OF Juan Soto from 10-day injured list

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) follows through on a single against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What a time to be alive and following the New York Mets. As many of you likely saw already, Soto joined the Mets while they were on a 12-game losing streak and told the media that he hadn't spoken to anyone on the team during his absence.

That had to be the low point for the season, right? As low as the vibes sometimes are with Soto's Mets tenure, the fact that the superstar returned to the batting order, and that the losing streak ended hours later, had to at least represent some positive momentum.