Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada Headline Cuba Roster for World Baseball Classic
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and third baseman Yoan Moncada are among the biggest names playing for the Cuban National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins Mar. 8.
Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Wednesday morning, he tweeted out Cuba's preliminary roster.
Among other Major League veterans representing Cuba in the event is All-Star Yoenis Cespedes. Cespedes has not appeared in an MLB game since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he appeared in just eight games, making 34 plate appearances.
Here's a look at Cuba's entire preliminary roster, as of Jan. 19:
Starting Lineup
C Lorenzo Quintana
1B Ariel Martinez
2B Andy Ibanez
3B Yoan Moncada
SS Erisbel Arruebarrena
LF Roel Santos
CF Luis Robert
RF Yadir Drake
DH Yoenis Cespedes
Pitching Rotation
Roenis Elias
Elian Leyva
Ronald Bolanos
Yoenni Yera
Bullpen
Alberto P. Civil
Alexander Valiente
Carlos J. Viera
Daniel Gongora
Frank Alvarez
Franklin Quintana
Hermes Gonzalez
Javier Mirabal
Jhonatan Carbo
Jose R. Rodriguez
LIvan Moinelo
Marlon Vega
Miguel Romero
Naikel Cruz
Onelki Garcia
Pavel Hernandez
Raidel Martinez
Roberto Hernandez
Yariel Rodriguez
Yeudis Reyes
Yoan Lopez
Bench
Andrys Perez
Oscar Valdes
Rafael Vinales
Yosvani Alarcon
Dayan Garcia
Guillermo Aviles
Guillermo Garcia
Luis V. Mateo
Pavel Quesada
Pedro Revilla
Yadil Mujica
Yurisbel Gracial
Alfredo Despaigne
Lazaro Armenteros
Raico Santos
Yoelkis Guibert
