Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada Headline Cuba Roster for World Baseball Classic

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and third baseman Yoan Moncada are among the biggest names playing for the Cuban National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins March 8. Here's a look at Cuba's roster for the WBC, as of January 19.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and third baseman Yoan Moncada are among the biggest names playing for the Cuban National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins Mar. 8.

Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Wednesday morning, he tweeted out Cuba's preliminary roster.

Among other Major League veterans representing Cuba in the event is All-Star Yoenis Cespedes. Cespedes has not appeared in an MLB game since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he appeared in just eight games, making 34 plate appearances.

Here's a look at Cuba's entire preliminary roster, as of Jan. 19:

Starting Lineup

C Lorenzo Quintana

1B Ariel Martinez

2B Andy Ibanez

3B Yoan Moncada

SS Erisbel Arruebarrena

LF Roel Santos

CF Luis Robert

RF Yadir Drake

DH Yoenis Cespedes

Pitching Rotation

Roenis Elias

Elian Leyva

Ronald Bolanos

Yoenni Yera

Bullpen

Alberto P. Civil

Alexander Valiente

Carlos J. Viera

Daniel Gongora

Frank Alvarez

Franklin Quintana

Hermes Gonzalez

Javier Mirabal

Jhonatan Carbo

Jose R. Rodriguez

LIvan Moinelo

Marlon Vega

Miguel Romero

Naikel Cruz

Onelki Garcia

Pavel Hernandez

Raidel Martinez

Roberto Hernandez

Yariel Rodriguez

Yeudis Reyes

Yoan Lopez

Bench

Andrys Perez

Oscar Valdes

Rafael Vinales

Yosvani Alarcon

Dayan Garcia

Guillermo Aviles

Guillermo Garcia

Luis V. Mateo

Pavel Quesada

Pedro Revilla

Yadil Mujica

Yurisbel Gracial

Alfredo Despaigne

Lazaro Armenteros

Raico Santos

Yoelkis Guibert

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.