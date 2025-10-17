Mariners Announce Bryan Woo Update Before Crucial ALCS Game
The Seattle Mariners have been waiting for what feels like ages to get Bryan Woo back, and there's no time like the present.
After sustaining a pectoral injury on Sept. 19, the All-Star right-hander has been trying to work his way back in time to make an impact on the Mariners' playoff run. He's on the American League Championship Series roster after missing the division series, but he hasn't yet gotten into a game.
In each of the Mariners' two losses to the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park this week, Woo has been seen getting limber in the bullpen in the third inning. But he hasn't pitched yet in the series, and there are only two or three games left to leave his mark.
Bryan Woo available for Game 5
On Thursday night, after Seattle's 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 4, manager Dan Wilson announced that Bryce Miller, not Woo, would start Game 5 on Friday. But Woo will be available out of the bullpen, and manager Dan Wilson seemed to hint that the odds were good he'd get into the game at some point.
“We did use bullpen guys tonight, but they were very well rested again,” Wilson said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “So I think that we're still in good shape in terms of our bullpen, and also we have Bryan down there as well, and we'll utilize him when the time is right.”
Woo threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session on Monday, so transitioning right back into game action will be tricky, and he won't be able to go more than a couple of innings. But he was the Mariners' best starter for nearly the entire regular season, so they've got to be itching to deploy him.
“Getting him in a game will also allow us to just kind of see how he is and where he's at," Wilson said, per Kramer. "That's important, too. We kind of have to wait and see how these games develop and what happens. Again, we're excited to find a spot for him and get him out there.”
The Mariners have a quick turnaround, as Game 5 starts at 3:08 p.m. PT, and depending on how Miller throws, Woo could factor in early in the afternoon.
