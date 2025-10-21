Mariners' Cal Raleigh Makes Gut-Wrenching Admission About ALCS Loss
Why is winning such an incredible feeling, especially at the highest level of competition? It's because losing is so utterly painful.
The Seattle Mariners experienced that pain to an extreme degree on Monday night. Needing a win to advance to their first-ever World Series in 49 years of existence, the Mariners instead coughed up a 3-1 seventh-inning lead on a three-run blast from Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer.
Mariners superstar catcher Cal Raleigh, who hit his 65th home run of the season earlier in the night (counting regular season and playoffs), unfortunately summed things up in the most accurate, yet excruciating fashion.
Cal Raleigh's depressing reflection on Mariners' season
Raleigh told the media after the game that as fantastic as the season was for the Mariners in many regards, it had to be regarded as a failure due to the lack of a World Series berth.
“It just sucks,” said Raleigh, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “It hurts.”
“I hate to use the word failure, but it's a failure. That's what we expected, was to get to the World Series and win the World Series, and that's what the bar is and the standard is. And that's what we want to hold ourselves accountable to.”
Raleigh was visibly emotional in the aftermath of the loss, and it's hard to imagine any Mariners player wasn't feeling the same way. The only franchise in baseball without a World Series appearance had never come closer, which only made the pain of falling short even sharper.
Raleigh still could be named the American League's Most Valuable Player in a few weeks. He'll be back, alongside Julio Rodriguez, an uber-talented pitching staff, and probably a big-name free agent or two. There's a lot of reason for hope that the Mariners can continue putting up playoff appearances.
But you simply never know when you'll get the chance again to break through on the biggest stage. Raleigh hasn't been around that long, but he's seen enough baseball to know your next opportunity to win a championship is never guaranteed.
More MLB: Mariners Predicted To Cut Ties With Two Of Top Three Free Agents