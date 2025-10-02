Mariners Got Unexpected Help From Franchise Icon In Tune-Up For ALDS
The Seattle Mariners are doing their very best to stay locked in over their five-day postseason layover.
After earning a first-round bye to the American League Division Series, the Mariners know they'll be the next test subjects of the "rest vs. rust" debate. But on Wednesday, as mnay teams do while awaiting their next postseason game these days, they held an intrasquad scrimmage.
What was unexpected about that scrimmage, however, was one of the names penciled into the lineup card.
Ichiro Suzuki participates in Mariners intrasquad game
There were two right fielders partaking in Wednesday's game between the Mariners and themselves: 28-year-old platoon outfielder Dominic Canzone and 51-year-old Baseball Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki.
Ichiro's presence was a delight to Mariners fans on social media, but also to the Mariners themselves, as Julio Rodríguez gladly exclaimed before the scrimmage.
"He knows I'm the center fielder,” Rodríguez said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “I don't think age really matters a lot between the lines. But I'm still going to let him catch one probably.”
Ichiro did not take at-bats in the game, as the Mariners wanted to make sure all their players who will be on the ALDS roster would be well-prepared. That may have disappointed some of hte 5,000 fans in attendance, but it was hard to argue with the logic.
However, when a ball got hit to the baseball legend, he not only handled it with aplomb and showed off his rifle arm throwing back into the infield, but he also gestured toward the Seattle dugout with Rodríguez's trademark "no fly zone" signal.
This is what baseball is all about. We'd love to say there should be more of this, but how many other 51-year-olds can still move like Ichiro? It's no surprise, given that he stayed in the big leagues until 2019, but the man truly is an ageless wonder.
And if the Mariners down the winner of Thursday's Wild Card Series between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians next week, they owe their Hall of Famer some major thanks.
