Insider Links Mariners to Promising Young Japanese Slugger

The Seattle Mariners have some work to do after losing Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in free agency. They kept Josh Naylor, but have been linked to players such as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan.

That is what they can do in terms of trades, but they can also get back out in free agency and add a player or two to the roster. Plenty of options are open for them to explore.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic played matchmaker with some of the top remaining free agents and had Seattle as the best fit for Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.

Could Mariners Be Best Match For Murakami

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) hits a home run against the USA in the second inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

“Landing with the Mariners is by far his best fit, as he could compete with their bevy of young infielders, including Ben Williamson and Colt Emerson, and take some of the DH at-bats vacated by Jorge Polanco, who signed with the Mets,” Bowden writes.

Murakami has until December 22 to sign. If he does not sign by then he will return to Japan for at least the 2026 season, but the Mariners could be an interesting fit.

If they sign him instead of trading for Marte or Donovan, they could have him at third base and fill the hole at second base internally. They can also have him as a designated hitter or even give him reps at first base if Naylor needs a day off.

Bowden predicts that he may have to sign a shorter-term contract with time running out and his high strikeout rate, but he does have a lot of power that could benefit the Mariners and help them find a solid replacement for Eugenio Suarez, who is also likely to leave this offseason.

The Mariners have to act if they want to replace Polanco. More offense can’t hurt as they try to make a run back to the postseason and take a chance at potentially reaching their first World Series in franchise history.

Adding Murakami will help them with that goal for 2026. It will certainly be interesting to see how his market plays out and if general manager Jerry Dipoto will be able to bring him on board for next season.

But the Mariners should act quickly.

