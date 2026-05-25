Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25

The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the NL Central and are heavily favored at home on Memorial Day against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jacob Misiorowski (1.89 ERA) takes the mound for the Brew Crew on Monday, and he’s looking to add to an impressive 2026 season that has him in the top 10 percentile in several advanced metrics amongst MLB pitchers.

The Cardinals have played well in 2026 as well, sitting in second in the division, just 1.5 games behind the Brewers. Matthew Liberatore (4.70 ERA) will attempt to outduel Misiorowski, though his numbers pale in comparison this season.

As a result, the Cards – despite a 16-9 road record – are +187 in the latest odds to win this matchup.

Here’s a breakdown of those odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s matinee matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-112)

Brewers -1.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +187

Brewers: -230

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -107)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.70 ERA)

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (4-2,1.89 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV

Cardinals record: 29-22

Brewers record: 30-20

Cardinals vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+426)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why this is a favorable matchup for Chourio:

Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio has just one home run in 17 games this season, but he’s hitting .289 with a .746 OPS. Chourio’s lone homer in 2026 is against a lefty, and he faces a struggling one on Monday afternoon in St. Louis’ Matthew Liberatore.

This season, Liberatore has given up nine home runs in 10 appearances, posting a 4.70 ERA in the process. He’s yet to face Milwaukee, but Liberatore has given up four or more runs in back-to-back starts and five of his 10 outings overall.

He also doesn’t have a great bullpen behind him, as the Cards are a bottom-10 team in bullpen ERA (4.39) this season.

Chourio is 2-for-6 with a double against Liberatore in his career, and he may be worth a shot at this price as he gets himself back into the swing of things after missing a bunch of time to begin 2026.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

So far this season, Misiorowski has been one of the best pitchers in MLB, ranking in the 95th percentile in expected ERA (2.30) and the 93rd percentile in expected batting average against.

Misiorowski also generates more swings and misses than just about anyone in the league, ranking in the 98th percentile in whiff percentage and the 99th percentile in strikeout percentage.

So, it’s not surprising that Milwaukee is heavily favored in this game, even though it’s just 5-5 in the young righty’s starts in 2026.

The Cardinals have an issue with Liberatore, who is in the 11th percentile in expected ERA and the fifth percentile in expected BAA. He’s allowed four or more runs in five of his 10 starts, so Milwaukee should lead in the early innings before Misiorowski exits.

The Brewers have skyrocketed into the top spot in the NL Central, so it wouldn’t shock me if they win this game going away at home, where they are 16-11 in 2026.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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