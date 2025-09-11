Mariners' Josh Naylor 'Likely' To Sign $60-Plus Million Free Agency Deal
The Seattle Mariners have made a lot of big moves over the last few years to try to push for a World Series, but to this point, they've come up short.
At the trade deadline this year, the Mariners added two expiring sluggers, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, from the Arizona Diamondbacks. While Suárez seems as good as gone, there's a chance the Mariners look to reunite with Naylor. But how much is he going to be worth in free agency?
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times recently talked about Naylor's upcoming free agency. Divish suggested that Naylor would land a deal for at least $60 million, but less than the $130 million deal the St. Louis Cardinals gave to Paul Goldschmidt in 2020.
Josh Naylor's free agency value is likely higher than you'd expect
"The Mariners, despite their actions — or lack thereof — in recent offseasons, could make a viable offer for Naylor. Per MLB sources, it would likely be something higher than the three-year, $60-million deal the Astros gave to Christian Walker, since Naylor is only 28," Divish wrote. "It wouldn’t be the five-year, $130-million deal that Goldschmidt got from the Cardinals in 2020. Would they do six years at $110 million or five years at $100 million with a vesting six year?
"The number of teams that will have a first-base need and are willing to make that sort of commitment is likely limited to the Mets (if they don’t re-sign Alonso), Rangers, Mariners and Yankees. The odds of getting an extension done before Naylor gets to free agency are slim, but re-signing him as a free agent on the market isn’t an impossibility, if the Mariners are willing to spend."
Naylor is likely looking at a deal worth at least $80 million in free agency due to his incredible season and his age. The slugger has been excellent all year and has a chance to be one of the top free-agent first basemen on the market.
The Mariners could be looked at as the favorites for Naylor, but teams like the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox could be in the market to add him, too. At this point, it's too early to predict where he will sign with anything besides a wild guess, but suggesting he signs for at least $60 million feels like a safe bet.
