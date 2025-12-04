Mariners Open To Another Reunion After Josh Naylor

It sounds like the Seattle Mariners are open to bringing back another big-time trade deadline pickup.

Seattle struck quickly this offseason by re-signing Josh Naylor after a phenomenal stretch run after coming over to the organization in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was one of two big trade deadline pickups for Seattle with the other being Eugenio Suárez. The 34-year-old slugger also came over from the Diamondbacks and finished the season with 49 homers and 118 RBIs.

He's one of the top overall free agents available for the taking and Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that Seattle has "kept the door open" to a potential reunion with Suárez.

Should the Mariners reunite?

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Boston Red Sox have been linked to (Jorge Polanco), and the New York Yankees have previously checked in on him," Jude wrote. "The Pittsburgh Pirates are aggressively pursuing offensive upgrades and they have expressed interest in Polanco, too. The Pirates made a significant free-agent offer for another Mariners free agent, Josh Naylor, before the first baseman re-signed on a five-year, $92.5 million contract, filling Seattle’s most pressing need of the offseason.

"The Mariners have also kept the door open for a potential reunion with free-agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez, though in that scenario the 34-year-old Suárez would likely split time between third base, first base and DH. That’s because the Mariners are intent on giving 25-year-old Ben Williamson and 20-year-old top prospect Colt Emerson every chance to win the third-base job in spring training, part of an imminent youth movement around the M’s infield."

The moves worked out this past season. Naylor and Suárez were big parts of the club's success down the stretch and into the playoffs. Seattle was one win away from making it to the World Series as well before being knocked out by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mariners proved they could have success with this roster. Running it back would be a wise way to go about the rest of the offseason.

