Mariners Lose 5-Year Veteran Southpaw To Free Agency

Quite possibly the end of a brief tenure

Jackson Roberts

Aug 18, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Seattle Mariners ball cap and glove during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Mariners defeat the Rangers 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 18, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Seattle Mariners ball cap and glove during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Mariners defeat the Rangers 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Every Major League Baseball team grabs a few extra arms to fill out its organizational depth chart, and this year, the Seattle Mariners signed a pitcher with five years of big-league experience to a minor-league contract.

Lefty Josh Fleming, a former fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays who threw 254 2/3 innings in the majors from 2020 to 2024, signed with the Mariners in January. He spent virtually the entire season on the Triple-A Tacoma roster, throwing more innings out of the bullpen than anyone else on the roster.

Ultimately, Fleming never got his shot to pitch for the big-league team, which made sense given how proficient the Mariners were at run prevention. And with the season over, Fleming will get the chance to explore new opportunities.

Josh Fleming hits minor-league free agency

Josh Fleming
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Josh Fleming (28) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Thursday, Fleming elected minor-league free agency, according to the official transactions log on his roster page.

Assuming he wants to keep playing, Fleming will look for a new minor-league deal that grants him an invitation to spring training with a club in February. He's out of options, so if he ever makes it back to the majors, he'll have to stay there for his team to avoid placing him on waivers.

Fleming had a nice seven-game cup of coffee with the Rays in 2020, but the following year, his ERA jumped to 5.09 in 104 1/3 innings, by far his largest major league sample size in a season. In total, for the Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates, his major league ERA sits at 4.77. In particular, he's struggled to generate swings and misses, with a career 5.7 K/9.

For Tacoma, Fleming was little more than a workhorse, tossing 84 1/3 innings but pitching to a 4.91 ERA with 44 strikeouts. He was even briefly released in June, but quickly re-signed with the Mariners on a second minor-league deal.

For a former Division III pitcher (for the hilariously-named Webster University Gorloks), Fleming has already had a standout professional career. But to advance any farther, he's got to find some way to get batters to stop making such easy contact against his arsenal.

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

