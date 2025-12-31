Mariners Might Have Hit Jackpot With Organization's Next Star Outfielder

The Seattle Mariners are one of the best teams in the league right now and they've built their roster in a plethora of different ways.

Seattle has hit free agency hard over the last few years. It might not be as impactful as teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are in free agency, but the Mariners have been more aggressive than expected.

They've also added to their roster with trades. The team has landed players like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, among others, over the last few seasons. Naylor and Suárez were acquired in a pair of deals at the trade deadline this year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But the Mariners have built a bulk of their roster through the farm system. Seattle's farm system has been among the best in the league for a few seasons now and it's seemingly going to continue to churn out big league talent.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter shared a lot of high praise for prospect outfielder Korbyn Dickerson heading into next season.

Korbyn Dickerson could quickly emerge as a star prospect for Mariners

Trinity s Korbyn Dickerson celebrates hitting a home run against McCracken.May 14, 2022 Trinity 20 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

"After recording just 22 plate appearances in two years at Louisville, Dickerson transferred to Indiana and hit .314/.381/.632 with 19 home runs and 77 RBI in 56 games to give his draft stock a massive boost," Reuter wrote. "A well-rounded prospect with plus tools across the board, he has a chance to develop into a 20/20 player with the defensive chops to stick in center field."

Dickerson has true five-tool potential. He could quickly develop into the kind of player that hits 20 or 30 home runs in a season while also being able to steal bases on occasion. His defense in the outfield is also above average at this point in time.

The young outfielder is still a few years away from a big-league debut, but he has the potential of a star. If he can continue to develop in the coming year or two, the Mariners prospect could turn heads in route to his big-league debut.

More MLB: Mariners-Phillies Trade Idea Sends All-Star Infielder To Seattle