Mariners-Phillies Trade Idea Sends All-Star Infielder To Seattle

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league this season, but they fell short of the ultimate goal of winning the World Series. The Mariners were bounced in the American League Championship Series by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now they're set to lose a few key players in free agency. Jorge Polanco has already bolted for a deal with the New York Mets. Josh Naylor re-signed with Seattle earlier in the winter. But third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who was acquired at the trade deadline, remained a free agent as of Wednesday.

The Mariners could look to re-sign Suárez, but they might also need to replace him with a different slugger.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently called the Mariners the top trade landing spot in a potential deal for Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm.

Mariners would be the perfect fit for Phillies star Alec Bohm

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies first base coach Paco Figueroa (38) after a single in the sixth inning during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The Mariners were a team linked to Bohm last offseason. They've already lost Jorge Polanco in free agency. Suárez might opt for greener hitting pastures as well," Kelly wrote. "Cole Young could take over at second base, but Bohm—who drove in 97 runs in both 2023 and 2024—would be an upgrade over Ben Williamson at the hot corner.

"Bohm is probably more likely to stay with the Phillies than not, but considering how good of a fit he looks like for the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, he's definitely not certain to be wearing red pinstripes in 2026."

Bohm would work perfectly as the replacement for Suárez. He might not have as much home run power as the Mariners slugger, but Bohm is a consistent bat with solid gap-to-gap power.

Trading for Bohm wouldn't be cheap, but the Mariners can afford to cut ties with a few of their talented prospects if it brings a star to play the hot corner.

At this point in time, it doesn't seem imminent, but trade talks could quickly heat up. If the Phillies become aggressive, the Mariners would likely be one of the top landing spots for Bohm.

