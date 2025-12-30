Mariners Predicted To Bring Back 2-Time All-Star Slugger

If the 2026 Major League Baseball season were to begin today, the Seattle Mariners would be among the top contenders in the American League on paper.

Seattle is coming off a 90-72 2025 campaign and its first American League West title since 2001. The Mariners made it all the way to the American League Championship Series and came close to getting past the Toronto Blue Jays, but fell short. The Mariners should be able to make similar noise in 2026. Seattle still boasts arguably the top starting rotation in baseball and already has retained Josh Naylor this offseason. Plus, the Mariners made a sound move by signing outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

There's more work to do, though. Rumors have popped up all offseason to this point, tying Seattle to St. Louis Cardinals All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan. With Jorge Polanco out of town, a move would make sense. But even if the Mariners do land Donovan, what about another slugger? Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reported that the chances of a reunion with Eugenio Suárez increase the longer he remains available.

The Mariners could use another slugger

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

His market has been quiet so far after slugging 49 homers in 2025. It wouldn't hurt to bring him back, especially if he spent a lot of time as a designated hitter. It was a good trade by Seattle to bring him in and makes a lot of sense to continue the partnership. In response, CBS Sports' RJ Anderson predicted that there will be a reunion.

"Suárez homered 49 times last season, but you wouldn't know it based on how quiet his market has been to date. Blame it on his advanced age (he'll turn 35 in July), extreme swing-and-miss tendencies, and lacking third-base defense. The path of least resistance points to a reunion with the Mariners. Perhaps the Red Sox (if they miss out on Bregman) or the Cubs (if they whiff on a higher-priced pitching pursuit) could factor into the equation too. Prediction: Mariners."

If the Mariners could add someone like Donovan without offloading talent off the big league roster and then turn around and ink Suárez to a new deal, arguably the team would be ready to roll for the 2026 season and potentially be even better.

Seattle is right on the doorstep to real contention. The deal to bring Naylor back was fantastic. Seattle has been doing a solid job since looking around and this arguably should be the way forward. Bring back Suárez to DH and maybe get some time at third base. Trade prospects for Donovan. Then win the AL West for the second straight year.

