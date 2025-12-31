Mariners Predicted To Lose Slugger To Diamondbacks On 3-Year, $70M Deal

The Seattle Mariners took a few big risks at the trade deadline this season. They swung a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks to acquire sluggers Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor.

After a successful run to the American League Championship Series, Naylor and Suárez landed in free agency. Naylor quickly re-signed with the Mariners on a huge deal, but, as of Wednesday, Suárez still sits on the open market.

There's a chance the Mariners look to re-sign the slugging third baseman, but it seems like he's going to be headed for a new team in the coming weeks.

The staff at SportsGrid recently predicted the Mariners would lose Suárez back to the Diamondbacks on a three-year, $70 million deal in free agency.

Eugenio Suárez seems likely to leave Mariners in free agency

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after their win against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"At age 34, Suarez’s window for long-term deals is limited. To maximize annual value, a one- or two-year deal could easily push him above $25 million per season," The SportsGrid staff wrote. "Stretching to a third or fourth year would require lowering the average annual value, which is why a $70 million, three-year deal feels realistic, just under $25 million per year with security for an extra season.

"Many teams could use help at third base, but a reunion with Arizona makes the most sense. The D-Backs know Suarez, value his bat, and he fits seamlessly behind Perdomo, Marte, and Carroll. If Jordan Lawlar proves ready at third, Suarez could slide to DH, enjoying Chase Field and a familiar, loyal environment."

The Mariners wouldn't be doing the best thing for their future if they gave Suárez this kind of contract, but the Diamondbacks could afford it.

Arizona is trying to win right now while the Mariners seem ready to sustain success for the future. Giving out $70 million to Suárez after signing Naylor for nearly $100 million wouldn't fit well into the payroll.

Arizona, on the other hand, could afford it. The Diamondbacks are chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and adding a player like Suárez would help them in a big way.

