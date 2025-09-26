Mariners 'Unlikely' To Reunite With $66 Million Slugger
The Seattle Mariners have put together one of the best teams in baseball this year and they did this in a lot of different ways. At the trade deadline, the Mariners made a few huge moves, adding some stars to their team, but the biggest addition was slugger Eugenio Suárez.
Although he got off to a slow start with the Mariners, Suárez has gotten hot recently. He's going to be a crucial piece of the World Series push, but his contract expires at the end of the season, which leaves a lot in question this winter.
Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently suggested the Mariners would lose Suárez in free agency during the offseason.
Eugenio Suárez was likely a one-year rental for the Mariners
"This one hurts, because no player has captured the hearts of Mariners' fans quite like Suárez. He came to Seattle in 2022 and brought good vibes to help lead the team back to the playoffs, and has done so again this season," Johnson wrote. "Suárez has 65 home runs as a Mariner, and along with Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford, and Cal Raleigh, he'll be one of just four members of the lineup to play in the postseason twice this decade.
"Yet, Suárez has shown in 2023 and '25 that he struggles to hit in Seattle. He's a career .247 hitter, but with the Mariners, he hits .228. This season, he's hitting .190 since being traded to the Mariners. He's still at a 98 OPS+, making him just slightly below-average since the trade, but he's been worth just 0.3 bWAR. Because of his tremendous power, Suárez is another player likely to command a huge sum of money this offseason. Although the vibes are great, it probably should not be with the Mariners."
It's highly unlikely the Mariners will reunite with Suárez in free agency. They don't have the money to pull it off.
Suárez is likely to land a massive deal in free agency, which isn't something Seattle can afford. The Mariners also have a few prospect infielders surging up the minor leagues to take over for Suárez if and when he departs.
While it's been great for the Mariners to have him on the roster, it's going to be short lived.
