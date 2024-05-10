Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves On Prestigious List with Stars of the 2000s

Matt Olson has played 492 consecutive games, dating to 5/2/21



only longer streaks since 2000:



2000-07 Miguel Tejada: 1,152

2018-22 Whit Merrifield: 553

2010-14 Prince Fielder: 547

2000-03 Alex Rodriguez: 546

2003-06 Hideki Matsui: 518

2004-07 Mark Teixeira: 507



