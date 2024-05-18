Atlanta Braves' Slugger Set to Hit Major Milestone on Saturday
Atlanta Braves' star Matt Olson is set to hit a major personal milestone on Saturday when the Braves take on the San Diego Padres.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Matt Olson has played 499 consecutive games, dating to 5/2/21
only longer streaks since 2000:
2000-07 Miguel Tejada: 1,152
2018-22 Whit Merrifield: 553
2010-14 Prince Fielder: 547
2000-03 Alex Rodriguez: 546
2003-06 Hideki Matsui: 518
2004-07 Mark Teixeira: 507
h/t @EliasSports
Look, Olson is no Cal Ripken Jr., who played in 2,632 consecutive games over his career, but Olson's streak is the longest active one in baseball and if he stays healthy, he'll move all the way into second place on that list by the end of this season.
In the era of sports analytics and load management, it's an incredible feat that Olson has been able to stay in the lineup this long. It's also a huge accomplishment that he's been able to stay healthy as well.
Olson, who is 30 years old, played in 156 games in 2021, starting his streak that year. He hasn't missed a game since.
A two-time All-Star, Olson has played for the Oakland Athletics and Braves in his nine-year career. He led the majors in home runs a season ago with 54 (and he led in RBIs with 139) and continually ranks as one of the best power threats in baseball.
This year he has started slow, hitting just .227, but he does have five homers and 23 RBI.
The Braves will take on the Padres on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.