Fastball

Atlanta Braves' Slugger Set to Hit Major Milestone on Saturday

While no one would say that anyone in today's game is Cal Ripken Jr., Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves is set to make some ironman history of his own on Saturday when the Braves play the San Diego Padres.

Brady Farkas

May 14, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches his fly ball.
May 14, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches his fly ball. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Atlanta Braves' star Matt Olson is set to hit a major personal milestone on Saturday when the Braves take on the San Diego Padres.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:

Matt Olson has played 499 consecutive games, dating to 5/2/21

only longer streaks since 2000:

2000-07 Miguel Tejada: 1,152
2018-22 Whit Merrifield: 553
2010-14 Prince Fielder: 547
2000-03 Alex Rodriguez: 546
2003-06 Hideki Matsui: 518
2004-07 Mark Teixeira: 507

h/t @EliasSports

Look, Olson is no Cal Ripken Jr., who played in 2,632 consecutive games over his career, but Olson's streak is the longest active one in baseball and if he stays healthy, he'll move all the way into second place on that list by the end of this season.

In the era of sports analytics and load management, it's an incredible feat that Olson has been able to stay in the lineup this long. It's also a huge accomplishment that he's been able to stay healthy as well.

Olson, who is 30 years old, played in 156 games in 2021, starting his streak that year. He hasn't missed a game since.

A two-time All-Star, Olson has played for the Oakland Athletics and Braves in his nine-year career. He led the majors in home runs a season ago with 54 (and he led in RBIs with 139) and continually ranks as one of the best power threats in baseball.

This year he has started slow, hitting just .227, but he does have five homers and 23 RBI.

The Braves will take on the Padres on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 