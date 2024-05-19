Boston Red Sox' Pitcher Has Had Historic Start to 2024 Season
The Boston Red Sox lost to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night, 7-2, to drop the first two games of the series from the National League Central team.
With the loss, Boston has now lost four straight games to fall under .500 at 22-24. After a nice start to the year, the injuries are starting to take their toll, as Boston is without shortstop Trevor Story (season), first baseman Triston Casas (60-day IL) and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (season).
Though the team lost, it was not the fault of starting pitcher Kutter Crawford, who went 5.2 innings and surrendered just one earned run. He walked two and struck out five and now maintains an ERA of 2.17, which puts him in a great group in team history.
Per @SoxNotes on social media:
Lowest ERA by Red Sox through their first 10 starts of a season (2000-2024):
1.05 Pedro Martinez (2000)
1.60 Pedro Martinez (2001)
1.69 Josh Beckett (2011)
1.73 Clay Buchholz (2013)
2.12 Derek Lowe (2002)
2.17 KUTTER CRAWFORD (2024)
Any time that you can be on a list with Pedro Martinez, you've done something right, and Crawford certainly has this year. With new pitching coach Andrew Bailey and new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow at the helm, Crawford has taken the next step in his career.
He's 2-2 this season and has struck out 57 batters in 58.0 innings.
In his fourth career MLB season, he's 11-17 lifetime with a 4.19 ERA.
The Red Sox and Cardinals will play again on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.