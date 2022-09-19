New York Mets Activate Max Scherzer In Flurry Of Roster Moves

With the regular season just a few weeks away from ending, the Mets officially have Max Scherzer back from the injured list.

New York activated its co-ace on Monday just before the start of a three-game series with the Brewers. Scherzer will start the series opener in Milwaukee against Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes.

The Mets placed Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on September 7 with left oblique irritation. The 38-year-old also missed time with a left oblique strain earlier this season. The righty has otherwise been worth every penny of his $43.3 million average annual salary, pitching to the tune of a 2.26 ERA over 20 starts and 127.2 innings.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said that Scherzer won't go too deep on Monday night, as he only threw 59 pitches in his final rehab start last week.

Scherzer rejoins the Mets with the team clinging to a one-game lead over the Braves in the National League East. New York will visit Atlanta for one last regular-season series from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Scherzer was not the only pitching reinforcement the Mets activated on Monday, as Tylor Megill also came off the injured list. The righty has battled a shoulder strain and biceps inflammation this season and has not pitched in the majors since June 16.

The 27-year-old Megill owns a 5.01 ERA over 41.1 frames this year. All of those innings came as a starter, but Megill was working as a one-inning reliever while rehabbing in the minors.

The Mets made room for Scherzer and Megill by optioning right-hander Stephen Nogosek and left-hander Alex Claudio to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York will likely make more roster moves on Tuesday, as reliever Drew Smith is expected to return from a right lat strain injury that landed him on the I.L. in late July. The righty has a 3.51 ERA over 41 innings this season.