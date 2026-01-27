Mets Skipper Has Early Revelation on Bo Bichette-3rd Base Experiment

Bo Bichette was one of the toughest free agents to evaluate this season, because no one really knew what position he played.

For seven seasons, Bichette was the starting shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays. He consistently ranked among the league leaders in hits and batting average, but his defense was never good, and by the end of this season, when he was returning from injury and playing second base in the World Series, it was evident that his future was at a different position.

Bichette signing with the New York Mets came out of nowhere, as most teams were looking at him as a potential second baseman, but he'll play third in New York. But the early returns on the third-base experiment are highly intriguing in how they relate to the potential free-agent market for next winter.

Is Bichette going to be a true third baseman when he re-enters free agency?

Carlos Mendoza told Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on the New York Post's "The Show" podcast on Monday that he was thoroughly impressed when he saw Bichette recently working out at his new position.

“He’s an athlete,” Mendoza said. “We’re looking at a guy that has played shortstop pretty much his whole career. And just watching him today, moving around third base, taking ground balls, creating angles and then the throws to first base, I was telling him, ‘It looks like you played there before.’”

Bichette can opt out of two years and $84 million remaining on his deal at the end of the coming season, at which point he'll be entering his age-29 campaign. A true third baseman with the ability to hit .300 against any and all pitch types is a hot commodity, provided Bichette's defense doesn't detract from his value.

The most obvious connection to draw for next winter, apart from the Mets themselves, would be the Phillies once again. Philadelphia's starting third baseman, Alec Bohm, will head to free agency after years of the Phillies constantly being rumored to be searching for his replacement.

The Boston Red Sox seem poised to start rookie Marcelo Mayer at third base this season, so they're another team to watch. Ditto for the New York Yankees, who have two years of control over third baseman Ryan McMahon and one year of Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base.

