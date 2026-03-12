These 2 Teams Should Target Lucas Giolito with Opening Day Close

Right-hander Lucas Giolito is the last big-name free agent still available. Opening day is now just two weeks away, and the veteran right-hander still does not have a new home for the 2026 season.

At this point, the 31-year-old will likely have to settle for a one-year deal with the season so close, and there are still a few teams that would make sense for him as they assess their options and decide if more help is needed.

With that in mind, here are two potential fits for the right-hander as spring training nears its end and teams prepare for the regular season.

2 fits for Giolito

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

San Francisco Giants

The Giants added a couple of starters in Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle, but there are still some question marks with that rotation, mainly related to the health of their starters.

Adding Giolito would give them another proven veteran arm that can also be trusted in big games. They already have Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, but Giolito is somebody that could strengthen the rotation.

He has struggled with injuries himself, but if he can stay healthy, the Giants could benefit from having his presence around in the clubhouse and in the rotation. It could also give them a better chance to at least compete for a Wild Card spot after four straight years out of the postseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks

This is another team that is dealing with a lot of uncertainty due to injuries. Corbin Burnes is already out, and Merrill Kelly will also miss opening day due to intercostal nerve irritation in his back.

With two starters down, the Diamondbacks would benefit from going out and adding one more starter to their mix. Giolito could be the veteran they need to fill the holes in their rotation.

The right-hander went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA last season with the Boston Red Sox after returning from his injuries. If he can replicate that success, then he could be a good fit for Arizona.

The move would strengthen their starting rotation and give them a shot to compete for the postseason in a strong National League West. Other teams haven't done much besides the Los Angeles Dodgers, so one big move such as this could help push Arizona back into the playoff picture this season.

Giolito may need time to ramp up, but he can certainly fill a hole in the rotation.