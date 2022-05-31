Skip to main content
VIDEO: Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Hits 496-Foot Home Run at Coors Field

VIDEO: Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Hits 496-Foot Home Run at Coors Field

Major League Baseball has a new leader for longest home run of 2022 and that is Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez, who hit a 496-foot home run onto the concourse of the third deck in right field at Coors Field.

Major League Baseball has a new leader for longest home run of 2022 and that is Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez, who hit a 496-foot home run onto the concourse of the third deck in right field at Coors Field.

Of any stadium in Major League Baseball to hit a massive home run in, Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is most definitely the place.

Roughly one mile above sea level, Coors has the highest elevation of any MLB ballpark and baseballs travel much further in the thin air.

On Monday afternoon, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez took full advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions, hitting a ball that we've only seen Shohei Ohtani reach.

Sánchez hit a 496-foot home run onto the concourse of the third deck in right field at Coors against the Colorado Rockies, simply uncharted home run territory.

That home run was tied for the third-longest home run in the Statcast era, which began in 2015. 

Currently second on that list is New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a 504-foot homer at where else, Coors Field.

Stanton's blast came while he was still a member of the Marlins and to date, is the longest home run in franchise history. Sanchez can comfortably settle for second place, which is not too shabby in itself.

Sánchez got off to quite a hot start for Miami this season, but has cooled off significantly over the past month, so that home run, while just a solo shot, is a big confidence booster for him.

Unfortunately for the Marlins, they weren't able to capitalize off the big blast, allowing seven runs to the Rockies in the seventh and eight innings as they lost, 7-1.

Miami has two more games in Colorado before heading back home to host a four-game weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.

USATSI_18313847_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Hits 496-Foot Home Run at Coors Field

By Alex Murphy1 minute ago
USATSI_18389588_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Angels' Shohei Ohtani Hits Two Home Runs in Wild 11-10 Loss v. Toronto Blue Jays

By Alex Murphy20 hours ago
USATSI_18387753_168388303_lowres
News

INSIDE THE START: Brewers' Corbin Burnes Twirls Gem in 8-0 Win Over St. Louis Cardinals

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18387046_168388303_lowres
News

INSIDE THE START: Triston McKenzie Strikes out Eight Over 7.2 Innings for Cleveland Guardians in 2-1 Loss

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18388017_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Giants' Evan Longoria Hits Go-Ahead Home Run in 6-4 Win Over Cincinnati Reds

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18387749_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Rafael Devers Hits 11th Home Run of 2022 Season for Boston Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18378080_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Nolan Gorman Hits First MLB Home Run, 449-Foot Shot

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18381164_168388303_lowres
News

Rougned Odor Stays Hot as Baltimore Orioles Defeat Boston Red Sox, 4-2

By Alex MurphyMay 28, 2022
USATSI_18378918_168388303_lowres
News

What's Going Right For Paul Goldschmidt This May?

By Alex MurphyMay 28, 2022