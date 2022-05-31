VIDEO: Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Hits 496-Foot Home Run at Coors Field

Of any stadium in Major League Baseball to hit a massive home run in, Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is most definitely the place.

Roughly one mile above sea level, Coors has the highest elevation of any MLB ballpark and baseballs travel much further in the thin air.

On Monday afternoon, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez took full advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions, hitting a ball that we've only seen Shohei Ohtani reach.

Sánchez hit a 496-foot home run onto the concourse of the third deck in right field at Coors against the Colorado Rockies, simply uncharted home run territory.

That home run was tied for the third-longest home run in the Statcast era, which began in 2015.

Currently second on that list is New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a 504-foot homer at where else, Coors Field.

Stanton's blast came while he was still a member of the Marlins and to date, is the longest home run in franchise history. Sanchez can comfortably settle for second place, which is not too shabby in itself.

Sánchez got off to quite a hot start for Miami this season, but has cooled off significantly over the past month, so that home run, while just a solo shot, is a big confidence booster for him.

Unfortunately for the Marlins, they weren't able to capitalize off the big blast, allowing seven runs to the Rockies in the seventh and eight innings as they lost, 7-1.

Miami has two more games in Colorado before heading back home to host a four-game weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.