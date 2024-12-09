Milwaukee Brewers Remain Active in Pursuit of Trade with Chicago White Sox For Garrett Crochet
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the team's engaged with the Chicago White Sox on trade candidate Garrett Crochet. Morosi put the message out on Monday morning from the Winter Meetings in Dallas.
The Brewers' interest in Crochet makes a ton of sense. First, the team lost Wade Miley last year to Tommy John surgery and also lost Robert Gasser to the same injury. Then, Frankie Montas, who was acquired at the trade deadline last season, left in free agency to sign with the New York Mets. They simply need pitching depth.
Secondly, always strapped for money, the Brewers would love to acquire Crochet, who is slated to make less than $3 million in arbitration. He's arguably the biggest name on the trade block this offseason.
In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA for the Sox. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' historically poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet had been a bullpen arm since making his major league debut in 2020, but he only made 13 appearances in all of 2022 and 2023 because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He won the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award this season.
The White Sox are definitely going to move him, per reports, it's just a question of what the return is. They've said they are most interested in a package of position players to help jumpstart their expansive rebuild.
