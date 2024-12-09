Fastball

Milwaukee Brewers Remain Active in Pursuit of Trade with Chicago White Sox For Garrett Crochet

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Brewers are one of the teams monitoring the market for the ace lefty.

Brady Farkas

American League pitcher Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox (45) pitches in the fourth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field on July 16.
American League pitcher Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox (45) pitches in the fourth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field on July 16. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the team's engaged with the Chicago White Sox on trade candidate Garrett Crochet. Morosi put the message out on Monday morning from the Winter Meetings in Dallas.

The Brewers' interest in Crochet makes a ton of sense. First, the team lost Wade Miley last year to Tommy John surgery and also lost Robert Gasser to the same injury. Then, Frankie Montas, who was acquired at the trade deadline last season, left in free agency to sign with the New York Mets. They simply need pitching depth.

Secondly, always strapped for money, the Brewers would love to acquire Crochet, who is slated to make less than $3 million in arbitration. He's arguably the biggest name on the trade block this offseason.

In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA for the Sox. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' historically poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet had been a bullpen arm since making his major league debut in 2020, but he only made 13 appearances in all of 2022 and 2023 because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He won the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award this season.

The White Sox are definitely going to move him, per reports, it's just a question of what the return is. They've said they are most interested in a package of position players to help jumpstart their expansive rebuild.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News