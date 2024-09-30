Milwaukee Brewers Tab Game 1 Starter For National League Wild Card Series
As of this posting, the Milwaukee Brewers don't know who they are playing yet in the National League wild card series, but they do know that they will be pitching right-hander Freddy Peralta.
Per Stephen Watson on social media:
Game 1 NLWC starter Freddy Peralta on this team:
“We feel different. You can see in everybody’s face, we know where we are and where we want to be.”
Peralta will pitch against either the New York Mets or the Atlanta Braves. As of now, those two teams need to play another game on Monday afternoon to determine the official playoff schedule.
The 28-year-old Peralta went 11-9 this season with a 3.68 ERA. Making 32 starts, he struck out exactly 200 batters in 173.2 innings.
Not only is Peralta an excellent pitcher, but the team really needed his durability this year. Last offseason, the Brewers traded away starting pitchers Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser. Furthermore, they let Eric Lauer go. Beyond that, the team lost Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Robert Gasser each to season-ending injuries.
Peralta is a seven-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He is 53-36 lifetime with a 3.79 ERA. He made the All-Star Game back in 2021.
While we don't know the official matchup just yet, we do know when the Brewers will be playing. First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The Padres series will begin at 9:38 ET, which is the other National League wild card series.
Milwaukee won the National League Central and lost in this round a year ago.
