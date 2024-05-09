Fastball

Minnesota Twins' Closer Jhoan Duran Has Absolutely Fire Cleats

The Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday as closer Jhoan Duran got the save. The only thing more electric than Duran's fastball might just be Duran's cleats, which are absolutely incredible.

Brady Farkas

May 6, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) warms up against
May 6, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) warms up against / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
The Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night by a score of 6-3 at Target Field. With the win, the Twins have taken two of the first three games from Seattle.

The Twins jumped out to a 4-1 lead on M's starter George Kirby and added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning before the electric Jhoan Duran shut the door in the ninth for his third save of the year. After beginning the year on the injured list, Duran has now five scoreless innings in 2024.

And furthermore, Duran also earned props on social media for his electric flamed-theme cleats.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com posted the picture:

JHOAN DURAN'S SHOES

In addition to the flame-theme, Duran also has the phrase "104.5 MPH" on the back of the shoes, a clear reference to his fastest fastball.

One of the hardest throwers we've ever seen, Duran is one of the best closers in the game. After debuting in 2022, he has 38 career saves, with 27 of them coming in 2023. He has struck out 181 batters in 135.0 career innings and could be a candidate for his first All-Star Game this season.

The Twins will go for a series win on Thursday afternoon when they take on the M's again at 1:10 p.m. ET. It will be an excellent starting pitching matchup as Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Pablo Lopez (MIN).

There's no telling if Duran will be available as has only worked back-to-back days once since coming off the injured list.

