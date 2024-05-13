Minnesota Twins "Cautiously Optimistic" That Byron Buxton Will Return on Tuesday
The Minnesota Twins, fresh off one of their best 20-game stretches in franchise history, are hopeful that they can activate outfielder Byron Buxton from the injured list in time for Tuesday's series opener against the New York Yankees.
Per the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:
Buxton ran the bases at Target Field on Saturday, and he will do so again when the Twins return there Tuesday, athletic trainer Frank Paparesta said.
That's a sign that the soreness in his right knee has ebbed, and the center fielder is nearing readiness for a return from the injured list. Buxton is eligible to be activated for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, and the Twins are "cautiously optimistic," Paparesta said, that they can do so.
Buxton has dealt with knee issues in the early going, but was out to a .250 start with one homer and 11 RBI through 92 at-bats. Unfortunately, injury issues are nothing new for Buxton, who is in the 10th year of his career, all with the Twins.
Buxton played 140 games in the 2017 season but that is the only season of the previous nine in which he played more than 92 games. He also played just 39 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which was 60 games.
One of the better players in the league, it's a shame that Buxton can't find consistent health. He's a .239 lifetime hitter with 116 home runs. He is an All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, profiling as one of the better defensive outfielders in baseball.
