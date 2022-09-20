Minnesota Twins Drop 7 of 8 to Guardians, Fall Out of Contention

After taking their annual pounding from the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, the Minnesota Twins entered a critical series at home ten days ago with a prime opportunity to take control of the American League Central division.

Entering play Friday, September 9, the Twins were 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central race. All the Twins had to do was defend their home field. If they took two of three, they'd gain a game in the standings, and have an opportunity to gain even more ground the following weekend. That is not what would end up happening, however.

The Twins would manage to get swept at Target Field to their division rival. The following weekend, they would drop four of five to the same team, in Cleveland.

The Twins fell to the Guardians 11-4 on Monday, dropping their record on the season to 73-74 and falling seven games back of the Guardians' division lead.

The Twins ended up going 1-7 against their division rival over the most important stretch of their season.

Though the Twins have yet to be mathematically eliminated — their elimination number is now 11 — their playoff hopes for 2022 are all but lost.

The Twins led the division for most of the season, but saw the Guardians surpass them in August.

The Twins last made the playoffs in 2020. They have not won a playoff series since 2002.

The Guardians will open a big series in Chicago Tuesday against the White Sox. If they can win one of three games, they will likely secure their fourth AL Central division title in seven years.