Minnesota Twins' Top Prospect Turns in Record-Breaking Performance Down on the Farm
Minnesota Twins' No. 5 overall prospect David Festa turned in a record-breaking performance on Tuesday at Triple-A St. Paul.
Per @TwinsPlayerDev on social media:
David Festa delivered an absolute gem today in his sixth start of the season
5 IP / 3 H / 2 R / 1 BB / 10 K
His 10 strikeouts were the most of any Twins @MILB pitcher this season…he also tied the @StPaulSaints franchise record for strikeouts in a game
Festa, 24, pitched in the Futures Game last season and was a 2021 draft pick of the Twins. He was a 13th-round pick and has matriculated up to the organization's No. 1 pitching prospect at this time. MLB.com lists his possible debut date as this season.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A 6-foot-6 right-hander, Festa has three at least above-average pitches in his arsenal. A fastball that sat 91 mph in college averaged nearly 95 mph in 2023 and touched 98. His slider now averages 87 mph, registers high spin rates and misses a good amount of bats (41 percent miss rate last year), while his mid-80s changeup has also been a very good pitch for him. When Festa first entered pro ball, he had two breaking balls that blurred into each other; the slider has taken a step forward and he's continued to develop a true slower curve that he can land in the zone early and use against lefties.
At the Major League level, the Twins have won nine games in a row after beating the White Sox on Tuesday.