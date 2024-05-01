Minnesota Twins' Top Prospect Turns in Record-Breaking Performance Down on the Farm

David Festa delivered an absolute gem today in his sixth start of the season 💎



5 IP / 3 H / 2 R / 1 BB / 10 K



His 10 strikeouts were the most of any Twins @MiLB pitcher this season…he also tied the @StPaulSaints franchise record for strikeouts in a game ⚔️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/88j6pKGCMP