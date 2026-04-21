MLB Fans Can’t Believe Blue Jays’ Viral Blue Mayo, Cotton Candy Fries
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The Toronto Blue Jays certainly haven't lived up to expectations to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.
That's not necessarily the Blue Jays' fault. Injuries have disrupted the organization and Toronto hasn't been at full strength for a single game yet this season. Right now, the Blue Jays find themselves at 9-13 on the season and tied for last place in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox. There are few teams struggling more than Toronto right now, in general.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is thriving right now. He's slashing .354/.442/.488 with two homers, 12 RBIs, 12 walks, five doubles and 11 runs scored in 22 games played. Guerrero has a .930 OPS and has struck out just 12 times as well. Overall, a good season for him so far. But the club has a whole has struggled and hasn't gotten a ton of attention around the league.
The idea of the Blue Jays not getting a lot of attention shifted a bit over the last few days on social media, but not because of the team's play on the field. If you're a Major League Baseball fan, there's a good chance that you haven't heard that Guerrero is leading the league in batting average right now. But the Blue Jays blew up on social media for offering a new menu item that features French fries covered in blue mayonnaise and cotton candy.
The Baseball World Responded
Weird, to say the least. Fans across the league took notice and had varying opinions.
The posts go on and on. Clearly, baseball fans around the world aren't too high on the Blue Jays' mayonnaise and cotton candy combination, to say the least. It's weird. It probably tastes weird, too. It is a fun topic to discuss, though.
Baseball teams all over, both in the majors and minors, do wacky promotions like this all the time. It's just something that makes baseball stand out. Now, in this case, it's not overtly positive. In fact, the French fries look gross. But that is one person's opinion. It almost feels like a throwback to Heinz's old green and purple ketchup from back in the day.
In this scenario, baseball fans from all over took to X and had a pretty uniform opinion, regardless of which team they root for. That's a positive in itself, right? At the end of the day, we're talking about an odd menu item. At least, it has people talking, though.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com