MLB Fans Can’t Believe Blue Jays’ Viral Blue Mayo, Cotton Candy Fries

The Toronto Blue Jays certainly haven't lived up to expectations to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

That's not necessarily the Blue Jays' fault. Injuries have disrupted the organization and Toronto hasn't been at full strength for a single game yet this season. Right now, the Blue Jays find themselves at 9-13 on the season and tied for last place in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox. There are few teams struggling more than Toronto right now, in general.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is thriving right now. He's slashing .354/.442/.488 with two homers, 12 RBIs, 12 walks, five doubles and 11 runs scored in 22 games played. Guerrero has a .930 OPS and has struck out just 12 times as well. Overall, a good season for him so far. But the club has a whole has struggled and hasn't gotten a ton of attention around the league.

The idea of the Blue Jays not getting a lot of attention shifted a bit over the last few days on social media, but not because of the team's play on the field. If you're a Major League Baseball fan, there's a good chance that you haven't heard that Guerrero is leading the league in batting average right now. But the Blue Jays blew up on social media for offering a new menu item that features French fries covered in blue mayonnaise and cotton candy.

The Baseball World Responded

Mar 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the Toronto Blue Jays logo during Opening Day before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Cotton candy fries topped with blue mayonnaise and cotton candy at Toronto Bluejays @BlueJays



🇨🇦 $12.49 (£6.76) ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qzMBJadkp6 — Sports Scran (@SportScran) April 20, 2026

Weird, to say the least. Fans across the league took notice and had varying opinions.

The Police are on the way — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) April 20, 2026

Just because it can exist doesn't mean it should exist — BIP1812 (@PIB1812) April 20, 2026

another reason we don’t fly to North America https://t.co/ANsE9Zh9CZ — Ryanair (@Ryanair) April 21, 2026

DO NOT try the mayo cotton candy fries at the Blue Jays game https://t.co/CGOiyn0Epz pic.twitter.com/epADEbbfHK — spencer🦕 (@spen______) April 21, 2026

You may live to see manmade horrors beyond your comprehension https://t.co/llxuoIggVI — Lux (@thisislux) April 20, 2026

Canadian teams should be excommunicated from the MLB https://t.co/fMu0hsy54s — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 20, 2026

this is why half the Jays keep ending up on the IL https://t.co/lupBGS719Q — Jordan (@jordancicchelli) April 20, 2026

arrest anyone who eats this https://t.co/3CD9QyRDBk — 🌨️ (@NotLikeRuss) April 20, 2026

MAYONNAISE AND COTTON CANDY?!



At my ballpark and nobody told me ?!?! https://t.co/t5A7zmNUA5 — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) April 20, 2026

I'll block anyone who says they'll eat these. https://t.co/8XLmocpFQW — Syrup Tishus (@Syrup_Tishus) April 20, 2026

Ok, this is where I officially draw the line. https://t.co/5aBnOb1g9P — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 20, 2026

I know Alejandro Kirk eyeing that monstrosity down all the way from homeplate https://t.co/3JOP9blgAU pic.twitter.com/3OU6KhNkJl — Adolis Muse (@AdolisMuse) April 20, 2026

This might be the grossest food I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/dwa9B1zM7e — Canadian Jennifer 🇨🇦 (@cdntradegrljenn) April 20, 2026

The posts go on and on. Clearly, baseball fans around the world aren't too high on the Blue Jays' mayonnaise and cotton candy combination, to say the least. It's weird. It probably tastes weird, too. It is a fun topic to discuss, though.

Baseball teams all over, both in the majors and minors, do wacky promotions like this all the time. It's just something that makes baseball stand out. Now, in this case, it's not overtly positive. In fact, the French fries look gross. But that is one person's opinion. It almost feels like a throwback to Heinz's old green and purple ketchup from back in the day.

In this scenario, baseball fans from all over took to X and had a pretty uniform opinion, regardless of which team they root for. That's a positive in itself, right? At the end of the day, we're talking about an odd menu item. At least, it has people talking, though.