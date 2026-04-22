Wrigley Field Rat, Running Wild, Spooks the Phillies’ Dugout in Hilarious Moment

Wrigley Field has been home to a couple creatures this week. First, a goose dillydallied in the outfield during Monday night’s game, even pausing play for a bit. Then, on Tuesday night, a rat was seen in the dirt by the dugouts. The Chicago stadium is quickly becoming an animal kingdom.

During Tuesday night’s game, in which the Cubs won 7–4 to continue a seven-game winning streak, a rat was spotted coming out of a Cubs ball bag on the field. WGN’s Marcus Leshock posted a video live from Wrigley Field of the Chicago rat roaming around the dirt, with the players not really noticing the little creature at first.

It wasn’t until the rat started scurrying near the Phillies’ dugout when the players finally reacted to the animal. Starting at 16 seconds, watch the reactions from players and coaches in Philadelphia’s dugout. The best part is 25 seconds into the video when the crowd all shouts when a player nearly touched the rat. What a spectacle.

There is a RAT on the field at Wrigley! 🐀🤣 @Cubs



Watch for the Phillies reaction when they noticed it. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OnHU89EB81 — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) April 22, 2026

Fans weren’t the only ones to notice the rat—the Philadelphia broadcast pointed out the creature and gave live reactions. At least they were far away from the rat in the broadcast booth.

This wasn’t the first time a rat was spotted at Wrigley Field, and it surely won’t be the last time. Back in 2018, a video of a rat in the outfield bleachers went viral as the creature was attempting to jump onto the outfield. The rowdy Bleacher Bums cheered the little guy on as he jumped.

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