MLB Hot Stove: Chicago Cubs Offseason Additions and Subtractions
After winning 74 games in 2022, the Chicago Cubs have had a very active offseason.
After saying goodbye to Willson Contreras, Wade Miley, Alfonso Rivas and Jason Heyward, executive Jed Hoyer signed free agents Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart, Eric Hosmer, Trey Mancini and Brad Boxberger.
Swanson received a seven-year, $177 million contract, while Taillon signed on for four years and $68 million. The rest of the free agents the Cubs signed however, received short-term contracts, no longer than two years.
It seems the Cubs are trying to be competitive in 2023, as they await the arrival of some of their top prospects, working their way up the pipeline.
Here's a quick summary of the Cubs' offseason moves:
Free Agents Lost: C Willson Contreras, LHP Wade Miley OF Jason Heyward, 1B Alfonso Rivas
Free Agents Added: SS Dansby Swanson, RHP Jameson Taillon, CF Cody Bellinger, 1B Eric Hosmer, OF/1B Trey Mancini, C Tucker Barnhart, RHP Brad Boxberger
Trades:
- Traded RHP Alfredo Zarraga to Tampa Bay Rays for 2B Miles Mastrobuoni.
Re-Signings: LHP Drew Smyly
