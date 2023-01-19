MLB Hot Stove: Chicago Cubs Offseason Additions and Subtractions

The Chicago Cubs have had a very active offseason, signing free agents Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Brad Boxberger, Trey Mancini, Tucker Barnhart, Cody Bellinger and Eric Hosmer after saying goodbye to Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward. Here's a look at all of the Cubs' 2022-2023 offseason moves.

After winning 74 games in 2022, the Chicago Cubs have had a very active offseason.

After saying goodbye to Willson Contreras, Wade Miley, Alfonso Rivas and Jason Heyward, executive Jed Hoyer signed free agents Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart, Eric Hosmer, Trey Mancini and Brad Boxberger.

Swanson received a seven-year, $177 million contract, while Taillon signed on for four years and $68 million. The rest of the free agents the Cubs signed however, received short-term contracts, no longer than two years.

It seems the Cubs are trying to be competitive in 2023, as they await the arrival of some of their top prospects, working their way up the pipeline.

Here's a quick summary of the Cubs' offseason moves:

Free Agents Lost: C Willson Contreras, LHP Wade Miley OF Jason Heyward, 1B Alfonso Rivas

Free Agents Added: SS Dansby Swanson, RHP Jameson Taillon, CF Cody Bellinger, 1B Eric Hosmer, OF/1B Trey Mancini, C Tucker Barnhart, RHP Brad Boxberger

Trades:

Traded RHP Alfredo Zarraga to Tampa Bay Rays for 2B Miles Mastrobuoni.

Re-Signings: LHP Drew Smyly

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.