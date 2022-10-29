MLB Hot Stove: Nolan Arenado Will Not Test Free Agency, Opts In with Cardinals

Third baseman Nolan Arenado has elected not to test the free agent market this winter, opting in to his contract to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals for the next five years, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Arenado had a player option upon the conclusion of the 2022 season and could test free agency if he wanted to. He will not, however, and Arenado will opt in with the Cardinals.

Arenado is owed $144 million over the next five five years, running through his age-36 season.

The Cardinals acquired Arenado and $51 million from the Colorado Rockies Feb. 1, 2021 in exchange for Austin Gomber, Mateo Gil, Tony Locey, Elehuris Montero and Jake Sommer.

Two years earlier, Arenado agreed to an eight-year, $260 million extension to remain with the Rockies.

The Rockies traded Arenado just two years into his new contract, fearful that he might choose to exercise his player opt-out and bolt for free agency this winter. The Cardinals do not have to worry that about that.

Arenado, 31, churned in one of his finest big league seasons in 2022, batting .293, with a .358 on base percentage, .891 OPS, 154 OPS+, 30 home runs and 103 RBI.

The St. Louis Cardinals won the National League Central for the first time since 2019, as Arenado won his first division title of his ten-year career.

Arenado is not the only Cardinal that recently revealed his intentions to stay in St. Louis. The Cardinals received word earlier in the week that longtime starting pitcher Adam Wainwright will return to the club for his 19th Major League season.