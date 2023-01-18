MLB Hot Stove: Philadelphia Phillies Offseason Additions and Subtractions
After reaching the World Series and coming within two games of a championship, the Philadelphia Phillies continued to add to their $200 million payroll this winter.
The Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract with Trea Turner to play shortstop for the club. Meanwhile, the team said goodbye to middle infielder Jean Segura.
The Phillies also added Taijuan Walker to the back-end of their rotation, as Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard departed from the team.
Boosting the club's bullpen, executive Dave Dombrowski signed Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel, and traded for All-Star closer Gregory Soto.
The Phillies finished third in the National League East a season ago and would love to overtake the Atlanta Braves at the top of the National League East. The Braves have won the division five years straight. The Phillies have not won a division title since 2011.
Here's a quick summary of the Phillies' movies this offseason:
Free Agents Lost: RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Noah Syndergaard, RHP Zach Eflin, LHP Brad Hand, RHP David Robertson
Free Agents Added: SS Trea Turner (11 years, $300 million), RHP Taijuan Walker (four years, $72 million), LHP Matt Strahm (two years, $15 million), RHP Craig Kimbrel (one year, $10 million)
Trades:
- Traded OF Matt Vierling, SS Nick Maton and C Donny Sands to Detroit Tigers for LHP Gregory Soto and 2B Kody Clemens
