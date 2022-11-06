MLB Teams Have Until November 15 to Protect Prospects from Rule 5 Draft

With the Houston Astros winning their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night, the Major League Baseball offseason began on Sunday.

MLB teams will have until Nov. 15 to place eligible minor league players on their club's 40-man roster, or teams will be at risk of losing them in the Rule 5 Draft.

Per MLB, Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club's 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.

The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the final day of the winter meetings in San Diego, California.

Teams that do not have a full 40-man roster have an opportunity to select non-40-man roster players from other clubs.

Every club that makes a selection must pay $100,00 to the club that they selected said player from.

According to MLB:

"Rule 5 Draft picks are assigned directly to the drafting club's 26-man roster and must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season. Should the player clear waivers, he must be offered back to his previous team for $50,000 and can be outrighted to the Minors only if his original club does not wish to reacquire him. A Rule 5 Draft pick can be placed on the Major League injured list, but he must be active for a minimum of 90 days to avoid being subject to the aforementioned roster restrictions in the next campaign.

Clubs may trade a player selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but the same restrictions apply to the player's new organization. However, a club may also work out a trade with the Rule 5 pick's original club to acquire his full rights, thereby allowing him to be optioned to the Minors under traditional circumstances."

Clubs have just under ten days to set their 40-man rosters before the Rule 5 Draft.

